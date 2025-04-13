Barcelona on fifth best unbeaten run in its history
UEFA via Getty Images
The latest win against Leganes extended FC Barcelona's unbeaten run to the same 24 games as in 2005/2006, News.Az informs, citing the club.
That's the fifth-longest unbeaten run in club history.
The streak is now the same length as the one under Frank Rijkaard in 2005/2006. The numbers are exactly the same, 20 wins and four draws, the Dutchman's run starting with a 2-2 draw with Valencia and lasting through to a 2-0 win over, in a season that the club won the Liga and Champions League double.
The biggest run ever was under Luis Enrique in 2015/16, a massive 39 games. Hansi Flick could still beat that, but not this season. There aren't enough matches left. If it were to happen, it wouldn't be until the 2025/26 season kicks in.