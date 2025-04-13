Barcelona on fifth best unbeaten run in its history

The latest win against Leganes extended FC Barcelona's unbeaten run to the same 24 games as in 2005/2006, News.Az informs, citing the club.

That's the fifth-longest unbeaten run in club history.

The streak is now the same length as the one under Frank Rijkaard in 2005/2006. The numbers are exactly the same, 20 wins and four draws, the Dutchman's run starting with a 2-2 draw with Valencia and lasting through to a 2-0 win over, in a season that the club won the Liga and Champions League double.

The biggest run ever was under Luis Enrique in 2015/16, a massive 39 games. Hansi Flick could still beat that, but not this season. There aren't enough matches left. If it were to happen, it wouldn't be until the 2025/26 season kicks in.

News.Az