Barcelona strengthens the lead, but the fight at the top remains intense

+ ↺ − 16 px

FC Barcelona regained their smile after a tough few weeks by defeating Mallorca 1-5, reaching 37 points in LaLiga, News.az reports citing BBC.

Although they remain at the top, the gap with their pursuers is minimal, as Real Madrid (34 points) and Atlético de Madrid (32 points) stay hot on their heels in one of the most competitive seasons in recent years.The victory was crucial for Hansi Flick's squad, who had gone three matches without a win. The Blaugranas capitalized on key moments, with a brace from Raphinha and a brilliant performance from Lamine Yamal, who has established himself as the team's rising star. However, there’s no room for complacency, as Real Madrid still has a game in hand, and a win against Getafe could narrow the gap to just one point.Atlético de Madrid, meanwhile, stays in the hunt after a resounding 5-0 win over Valladolid, highlighted by a brace from Julián Álvarez. With 32 points, Los Colchoneros hold third place, eagerly waiting for any missteps by their rivals to climb higher. This close race for the title promises thrills until the very end of the season.Barcelona must remain consistent, as any slip-up could cost them the top spot. Meanwhile, Real Madrid and Atlético are fueled by the knowledge that the Blaugranas are within reach. The year's final stretch will determine whether Barça can withstand the pressure from two of their historic rivals.The battle for LaLiga remains fiercely contested, with three Spanish giants competing for the throne in one of the most thrilling editions in recent memory.

News.Az