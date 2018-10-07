Battalion commanders training sessions complete in Azerbaijan

+ ↺ − 16 px

The knowledge and practical skills of officers were evaluated during classes

The training sessions held with the commanders of battalions and divisions, including the chiefs of staff completed, the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry said in a message.

The knowledge and practical skills of officers were evaluated, as well as the theoretical knowledge on modern combined-arms operation was checked during the classes on firearms training, tactical-special and physical training that were conducted in various training centers.

