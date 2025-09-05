Batumi hosts inaugural session of 13th Caspian Energy Forum

+ ↺ − 16 px

The inaugural session of the 13th International Caspian Energy Forum, a prominent business event in the region, was held in Batumi, Georgia.

Co-organized by the Caspian Energy Club and Forbes Georgia magazine, the event brought together over 100 high-ranking participants from Georgia, Azerbaijan, Caspian and Black Sea region, News.Az reports citing AZERTAC.

Batumi was chosen as the location for the first session of the 13th International Caspian Energy Forum due to its geostrategic position. Georgia is currently a strategic region where several transnational projects in transport, energy, and infrastructure are being implemented.

The primary objective of the event is to support the private sector in strengthening economic, logistics, and energy cooperation, addressing key business challenges, and promoting innovative port and transport projects across the region. The forum aims to achieve the following objectives: establish effective networking among companies in the energy and logistics sectors; create working groups to coordinate the green energy corridor; present investment projects related to port and transport infrastructure; and develop recommendations for establishing a regional energy and logistics consortium. Based on the outcomes of the sessions, analytical reports will be published in Caspian Energy Journal and Forbes Georgia.

Following the forum, Azerbaijan’s Consul General in Batumi city Fuad Azizov and the delegation of the Caspian Energy Club met with Chairman of the Government of the Autonomous Republic of Adjara Sulkhan Tamazashvili, and Ministry of Finance and Economy of Adjara Ednar Nataridze. Discussions focused on high-level of friendly and strategic partnership relations between Azerbaijan and Georgia.

The parties discussed the possibilities of further enhancing interaction in the economic, humanitarian and cultural spheres. The implementation of joint projects in the Adjara region, the development of cooperation in tourism and culture were among the main topics. The parties stated that efforts would be continued to further develop relations based on mutual understanding and support.

