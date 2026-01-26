Bayramov calls for peaceful Israel-Palestine solution

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan has reaffirmed its support for a peaceful resolution to the Israel-Palestine conflict, calling for a sustainable ceasefire in the Gaza Strip.

Speaking at a joint press briefing in Baku with Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Sa'ar, Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov stated that Azerbaijan continues to advocate dialogue and diplomatic solutions to end the long-running conflict, News.Az reports, citing Report.

Bayramov conveyed Azerbaijan’s position directly to the Israeli side, stressing the importance of achieving a lasting ceasefire in Gaza and promoting stability in the region.

