Gideon Sa'ar praises Azerbaijan’s role in regional peace

Speaking at a joint press conference in Baku with Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov, Sa'ar congratulated Azerbaijan on the progress achieved in fostering dialogue and stability in the South Caucasus. He noted that these developments were realized with the mediation of U.S. President Donald Trump, News.Az reports, citing Report.

Sa'ar emphasized that the outcomes were made possible by the balanced domestic and foreign policies of Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev. “Without President Aliyev’s wise policies, there would be no peace in the region,” he said.

The Israeli minister also pointed to Azerbaijan’s visible development and growing prosperity, adding that the Jewish community in the country lives in stability and security. He stated that the people of Israel highly value this support and the atmosphere of tolerance in Azerbaijan.

The remarks underline the close diplomatic relationship between Azerbaijan and Israel and shared interest in promoting long-term regional stability.