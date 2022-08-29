BBC News airs “The Land of Fire - Wonders of Azerbaijan” program

+ ↺ − 16 px

BBC World News has broadcast the second episode of the “Wonders of Azerbaijan” program hosted by an award-winning British historian, author and broadcaster Bettany Hughes, entitled “The Land of Fire”, News.Az reports.

Supported by the Baku Media Center, the film was produced by the UK’s “SandStone Global Productions Company, in partnership with the Heydar Aliyev Foundation and bp Azerbaijan.

In first episode entitled “The Silk Road”, Hughes visited Azerbaijan’s Gobustan, before heading north of the country - to Shaki city, an important stop for merchants traveling on the ancient Silk Road, where she met weavers still making silk in the traditional way.

The second episode highlighted the Azerbaijani cities of Baku and Shusha, as Hughes ventured into the Caucasus Mountains to discover why Azerbaijan is known as the Land of Fire.

News.Az