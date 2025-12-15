Beijing’s Jiangjunguan Great Wall section to open

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Jiangjunguan section of the Great Wall in Beijing’s Pinggu District will open to the public following restoration, emergency reinforcement, and environmental improvements, authorities announced. The opening is expected by the end of 2026.

Built primarily during the Ming Dynasty (1368–1644), the Great Wall in Beijing stretches over 500 kilometers, with Pinggu District alone containing more than 200 historic sites across 50 kilometers. Jiangjunguan, the first major gateway at the eastern end of Beijing’s Ming Great Wall, historically served as a critical strategic pass, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

Preparations for public access have included clearing weeds and laying gravel paths while preserving the section’s original features, according to Shi Qiang, deputy head of the district’s cultural relics management bureau.

Officials say opening this and other sections helps preserve cultural heritage while promoting tourism. Recent initiatives have turned parts of the Great Wall into sites for night tours and educational visits, combining history with sustainable development opportunities.

News.Az