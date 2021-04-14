Belarus expresses readiness to support Azerbaijan in restoration of liberated Karabakh

+ ↺ − 16 px

Belarus is ready to support Azerbaijan in construction and restoration work in the Karabakh region, liberated from Armenian occupation, said Minister of Architecture and Construction of Belarus Ruslan Parkhamovich, who is on a visit to Baku.

Parkhamovich made the remark during a meeting with the Chairman of the State Committee for Urban Planning and Architecture Anar Guliyev, according to the State Committee.

In the course of the meeting, Guliyev emphasized the high level of development of mutual relations between the countries, informed his Belarusian colleague about the work carried out to restore the liberated territories of Azerbaijan, about the activities of the state committee and reforms carried out in the field of urban planning.

In turn, Parkhamovich noted that Belarus attaches particular importance to the development of bilateral relations with Azerbaijan, based on the principles of mutual trust, respect and friendship.

He stressed that Belarus is ready to support Azerbaijan in construction and restoration work in the Karabakh region, designers and experts are ready to participate in urban planning.

During the meeting, the parties exchanged views on the possibilities of cooperation in the spheres of urban planning, design, application of modern information technologies in construction.

The sides also discussed mutual relations and possible joint projects.

News.Az