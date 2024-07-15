Belarus intends to engage in dialogue with Poland over border crisis

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Belarusian foreign minister has said his country is willing to engage in dialogue with Warsaw over a crisis that has seen dozens of migrants trying to force their way across the border with Poland every day, News.Az reports citing TVP World.

“We are ready to welcome any Polish delegation, experts, specialists, and authorities to jointly examine the situation at the border,” Belarusian Foreign Minister Maxim Ryzhenkov said, referring to a proposal from President Alexander Lukashenko that was conveyed to Poland's chargé d'affaires in Belarus.Ryzhenkov claimed that “many falsehoods circulate in the West about alleged camps in Belarus preparing migrants to cross the border.” He added that no concrete evidence has been presented to the Belarusian side.

News.Az