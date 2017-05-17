Belarus plans to sign trade promotion agreement with Azerbaijan

+ ↺ − 16 px

"We have established information exchange."

Belarus plans to sign agreements on a system for the promotion of mutual trade with China, Azerbaijan, and Georgia, Chairman of the State Customs Committee of Belarus Yuri Senko said when answering a question from member of the House of Representatives of the National Assembly Maksim Misko on 17 May, BelTA has learned, according to AzVision.

“Such an agreement has already been signed with Moldova. We have established information exchange. Work is underway to draw up similar agreements with China, Azerbaijan, and Georgia. The drafting is nearing completion. We plan to sign the documents in the near future,” Yuri Senko said.

He believes that once the agreements are signed, the time spent on customs formalities at border checkpoints and at internal customs checkpoints will be reduced.

On 17 May, the House of Representatives ratified the intergovernmental agreement on the promotion of mutual trade with Turkey signed in Minsk on 11 November 2016. The document allows for boosting efficiency and reducing the time of customs clearance, which will have a positive impact on the trade between Belarus and Turkey.

News.Az

