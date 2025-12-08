Belarus welcomes over 210,000 visa-free visitors in 2025

+ ↺ − 16 px

Since January 1, 2025, Belarus has hosted 210,730 travelers from 38 countries under its visa-waiver program, according to the State Border Committee. Most visitors arrived from neighboring Lithuania, Latvia, and Poland.

Since April 15, 2022, a total of 1,242,466 European residents have visited Belarus without a visa. This includes 399,582 from Latvia, 658,321 from Lithuania, and 129,829 from Poland. On July 19, 2024, the program was expanded to 35 additional countries, bringing in 54,734 visitors, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

Belarus’ head of state has extended the visa-waiver program for citizens of 38 European countries. Travelers can enter Belarus without a visa until December 31, 2025.

For more details, visitors can consult the State Border Committee website or the Border of Belarus app.

News.Az