Seven EU leaders push for Ukraine reparations plan

Leaders from seven EU countries — Estonia, Finland, Ireland, Latvia, Lithuania, Poland, and Sweden — urged the EU to act quickly on a plan to use frozen Russian assets to finance Ukraine’s recovery, Reuters reported on Monday.

In a letter to EU Council President Antonio Costa and EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, the leaders said supporting Ukraine is both a moral duty and in Europe’s self-interest, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

They emphasized the need to move forward with the Commission’s proposal to turn Russia’s immobilized assets into a reparations loan for Ukraine.

