Yandex metrika counter

Seven EU leaders push for Ukraine reparations plan

  • Politics
  • Share
Seven EU leaders push for Ukraine reparations plan
Photo: Reuters

Leaders from seven EU countries — Estonia, Finland, Ireland, Latvia, Lithuania, Poland, and Sweden — urged the EU to act quickly on a plan to use frozen Russian assets to finance Ukraine’s recovery, Reuters reported on Monday.

In a letter to EU Council President Antonio Costa and EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, the leaders said supporting Ukraine is both a moral duty and in Europe’s self-interest, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

They emphasized the need to move forward with the Commission’s proposal to turn Russia’s immobilized assets into a reparations loan for Ukraine.

 


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      