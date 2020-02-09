Belarusian MP hails voting process in Azerbaijan

+ ↺ − 16 px

All polling stations in Azerbaijan are prepared for the conduct of elections, and the provision of all legislative requirements, namely the holding of general, equal, and democratic elections, said Belarusian MP Igor Komarovsky, secki-2020.az informs.

"Having visited 15 polling stations, I can say that the elections proceed in a serene atmosphere.

We have spoken with members of the election commissions and observers, primarily national observers of Azerbaijan, and found that there are no significant issues or complaints. I am sure that the election process will continue throughout the day also constructively and calmly, and the Azerbaijani people - the voters - will make the right choice," Komarovsky said.

News.Az

