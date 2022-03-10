Belarusian president to visit Moscow

+ ↺ − 16 px

President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko will pay a working visit to Moscow on Friday, News.Az reports citing BelTA news agency.

Lukashenko will meet with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin to discuss the Ukrainian crisis.

The European Union earlier adopted sanctions against Belarus for undermining or threatening Ukraine’s territorial integrity and sovereignty.

The EU imposed asset freeze sanctions and a travel ban on 22 high-ranking Belarusian military officials, the Council of the European Union said in a statement.

The EU also restricted the importation of goods used for the production or manufacturing of mineral fuels, bituminous substances, tobacco, potash, wood, cement, iron and steel products and rubber products and the export of technology that can be used for military purposes.

News.Az