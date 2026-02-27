Belgium advises no travel to Iran, Israel, and Lebanon amid growing tensions

+ ↺ − 16 px

Belgium issued a warning on Friday urging its citizens to avoid traveling to Iran, Israel, and Lebanon due to increasing instability in the region.

The government also advised Belgian nationals currently in Iran to leave the country as soon as possible, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

“Given the unstable situation in the region over the past few days, I would like to reiterate the travel warnings currently in force and advise all Belgians in the region to remain vigilant, follow the instructions of local authorities and carefully consult the travel advice issued by the Foreign Ministry,” Foreign Minister and Deputy Prime Minister Maxime Prevot said on US social media company X.

He advised against non-essential travel to Israel and Lebanon, stressing that travel to Iran should be avoided entirely.

“Travel to Iran for any reason is strongly discouraged for Belgian citizens and dual nationals,” Prevot added.

The foreign minister also urged Belgians in Iran to leave at the earliest opportunity, underscoring Brussels’ concern about the deteriorating regional security environment.

News.Az