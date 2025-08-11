Belgium, Israel ju-jitsukas defend World Games Ne-Waza titles

+ ↺ − 16 px

Belgium's Florian Bayili and Israel's Nimrod Ryeder both successfully defended their World Games Ne-Waza titles, while France's Estelle Gaspard dominated the women's 52kg Fighting division in ju-jitsu on Monday, News.az reports citing BBC.

Bayili retained his 69kg Ne-Waza crown with a win over the UAE's Mohamed Ali Alsuwaidi, the 2024 world silver medalist, in a rematch of the 2022 Birmingham World Games final.

"The feeling is amazing. Mohamed keeps pushing me like I'm pushing him, so I'm very happy to have this final against him again," said Bayili.

Israel's Ryeder also secured back-to-back golds in the men's 77kg Ne-Waza, defeating the UAE's Mahdi Alawlaqi. The victory extended Ryeder's unbeaten World Games record to eight matches since 2022.

After two consecutive final defeats, the UAE claimed its first gold in Chengdu through Saeed Alkubaisi in the men's 85kg Ne-Waza. The 2024 world bronze medalist overcame Portugal's Ramalho Pedro.

In the newly established women's 52kg Fighting category, France's reigning world champion Estelle Gaspard defeated Italy's Antonella Farne. The two hugged tightly and cried after the match.

"She's the best. We are like sisters, Antonella and I, but we have to be opponents on the match," said Gaspard. "It's always special to fight against her."

Germany's Sophie Buscher caused an upset in the women's 57kg Fighting, defeating two-time World Games medalist Rebekka Dahl of Denmark in the final after overcoming Dutch world champion Genevieve Bogers in the semifinal.

Buscher paid tribute to the Danish legend afterwards. "It's just amazing because Rebekka Dahl has always been my model when I was young. I have never expected to defeat her in the final."

Thailand's Orapa Senatham won the women's 63kg Fighting, beating Italy's Chiara Fiorelli with a full ippon - her second such victory of the day after a semifinal triumph over Denmark's Liva Tanzer.

Thailand also topped the mixed duo show open, with Charatchai Kitpongsri and Warut Netpong earning a remarkable 53 points for their zombie-themed routine. Austria's Johannes Horak and Gernot Rigel claimed silver, while Montenegro's Stefan Vukotic and Lidija Cakovic took bronze.

The ju-jitsu competition will conclude on Tuesday with the historic debut of para ju-jitsu.

News.Az