Belinda Bencic battles back to beat Varvara Gracheva in Tokyo

Fifth seed Belinda Bencic came from 4-2 down in the first set to defeat qualifier Varvara Gracheva in their first-ever meeting during the second round of the Toray Pan Pacific Open in Tokyo.

The victory advances Bencic to her fifth quarterfinal of 2025, continuing her strong run this season, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

Gracheva, despite a solid start, was unable to hold off the Swiss star’s comeback as Bencic showed her experience and composure under pressure.

Bencic will now look to carry her momentum into the quarterfinals, aiming for another deep run in the prestigious Tokyo tournament.

News.Az