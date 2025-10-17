Paolini edges Bencic in Ningbo Open, keeps WTA finals hopes alive

+ ↺ − 16 px

Jasmine Paolini summoned every ounce of determination to stay in contention for a spot at the WTA Finals in Riyadh, surviving a grueling 3-hour, 22-minute battle to defeat sixth-seeded Belinda Bencic 5-7, 7-5, 6-3 in the AUX Ningbo Open quarterfinals.

If Elena Rybakina loses to Ajla Tomljanovic in the last Ningbo quarterfinal on Friday, Paolini will qualify for Riyadh. If Rybakina wins, Paolini will need to defeat the Kazakhstani in the semifinals in order to seal her spot at the year-end finale, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

The No. 2 seed had to come from a set and a break down twice to quell Bencic, who served for the match at 5-4 in the second set. The match was the longest of Paolini's year, ahead of her 2-hour, 47-minute loss to Amanda Anisimova in the Beijing quarterfinals, and the joint-11th longest match of the WTA season overall.

Bencic had been the victor in the year's longest match just one round previously, a 3-hour, 33-minute defeat of Yuliia Starodubtseva on Wednesday. The Swiss player required a medical time-out down 4-3 in the decider, and ended the match with her movement visibly hampered.

"One of the toughest I ever played, honestly," Paolini said in her on-court interview. "Belinda, she's an amazing player and a very good person. Today she deserved to win as well, so it was really tough. I'm happy I stayed there, because at the beginning I had too many mistakes. I couldn't find my best tennis, but then I just tried to stay there every point and turn the match somehow."

