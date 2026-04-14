Romuald Wadagni elected president of Benin

+ ↺ − 16 px

Romuald Wadagni has won Benin's presidential election with 94.05 percent of the vote, according to preliminary results released Monday by the Autonomous National Electoral Commission.

More than 7.89 million voters were registered, with turnout reaching 58.75 percent, News.Az reports, citing Xinhua.

The results show Wadagni, the incumbent Minister of Economy and Finance, backed by the ruling coalition, defeated opposition candidate Paul Hounkpe of the Cowry Forces for an Emerging Benin.

Wadagni's running mate, Mariam Chabi Talata, will serve as vice president.

During the campaign, Wadagni pledged to build on reforms of the past decade and pursue a shift from a primary industry-driven model to a modern economy focused on industrialization, digitalization and regional integration. He said the emphasis would move from expanding economic scale to achieving higher-quality growth.

Political figures, electoral institutions and observers said the voting process was generally smooth and orderly. Benin's Constitutional Court is expected to announce the final results within five days. Under the electoral code, the president and vice president are elected by direct universal suffrage for a seven-year term.

Wadagni, 49, previously worked at Deloitte before joining the government after Patrice Talon was elected president in 2016. He has since served as Minister of Economy and Finance. Wadagni was reappointed in 2021 and promoted to senior minister, playing a key role in implementing Talon's economic policies.

News.Az