Benjamin Karl, 40, becomes oldest snowboard gold winner

Austrian snowboarder Benjamin Karl delivered one of the most unforgettable celebrations of the Milano Cortina 2026 Winter Olympics after winning gold in the men’s parallel giant slalom.

Moments after securing victory, the 40-year-old veteran tore off his jacket and multiple layers of clothing despite freezing temperatures. Pumped with adrenaline, Karl flexed, shouted in triumph and even dropped face-down into the snow as the crowd at Livigno Snow Park cheered, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

The dramatic celebration came after a tense final race. Karl trailed South Korea’s Kim Sang-kyum for much of the run before capitalizing on a late mistake by his rival. He crossed the finish line just 0.19 seconds ahead to secure the gold medal. Bulgaria’s Tervel Zamfirov finished third to take bronze.

Beyond the victory itself, Karl also made Olympic history. With the win, he became the first snowboarder to claim four Olympic medals. He previously earned silver at the 2010 Vancouver Games and bronze at the 2014 Sochi Olympics, before now securing back-to-back gold medals.

After his emotional celebration, Karl rejoined his competitors for the medal ceremony. As Austria’s national anthem played, he stood smiling on the podium alongside Kim and Zamfirov.

The veteran snowboarder’s wild reaction quickly became one of the most talked-about moments of the early Olympic competition, highlighting the raw emotion athletes experience after reaching the pinnacle of their sport.

