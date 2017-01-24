Bernie Ecclestone's time as Formula 1 boss ends

+ ↺ − 16 px

British business magnate Bernie Ecclestone's reign as boss of Formula 1 is no more, with new owners Liberty Media confirming it is replacing the 86-year-old with American Chase Carey.

Ecclestone has been in charge of the racing code for 40 years, leading it through some of the sport's greatest ups and downs and making a name as a divisive character, abc.net reports.

"I'm proud of the business that I built over the last 40 years and all that I have achieved with Formula One," Ecclestone said in a statement.

"I am sure that Chase will execute his role in a way that will benefit the sport."

News.Az

News.Az