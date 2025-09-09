Best crypto to buy now question heats up as top meme coins lag behind trending altcoin favorite Remittix

Best crypto to buy now question heats up as top meme coins lag behind trending altcoin favorite Remittix

+ ↺ − 16 px

Questions about the best crypto to buy now are heating up lately, as top meme coins that have delivered high returns in the past start to fall off. The market dynamics lately show that these top meme coins are losing favor among big investors, as coins like Dogecoin, Pepe and Shiba Inu continue to see flat lines.

However, the move away from these top meme coins is driving attention to a trending utility altcoin with high potential, like the early days of meme coins' surge.

Here is a deep dive into the best crypto to buy now as meme coin days draw to a close.

Why the top meme coins are dropping to a flatline lately

The hype surrounding meme coins that surged in the past has waned lately as market whales shift towards more crypto utility. This involves calls for making crypto more useful for payment, tokenization, and other real-world applications. Hence, this move is pushing meme coins aside when the topic of the best crypto to buy now arises.

Dogecoin, being one of the top meme coins, has also experienced one of the worst pullbacks, with its price dropping significantly below the year's high. Investors thinking of the best crypto to buy now are seeing many of the top meme coins as a bad investment as sentiment shifts away. This further technical analysis report suggests that more dips are likely to hit the top meme coins, as many fail to hold critical support levels.

Expert analysis: Why best crypto to buy now does not have top meme coins

While past sentiments have shown meme coins as the best crypto for high-profit investment, the current price setup reports something different. This is with Shiba Inu, Dogecoin, and PEPE missing out on an opportunity to win back bullish zones.

The Dogecoin price has remained downward since losing the $0.28 support, teasing a further breakdown to $0.18. Similarly, Shiba Inu is heading down to $0.000010 as it fails and makes a dip below the 200EMA.

Remittix clears all barriers to emerge as the best crypto to buy now

Remittix is becoming the top choice for investors seeking a high ROI this period, as it presents a setup capable of experiencing a price spike. Furthermore, with the Remittix project ready for an entry on a market-wide scale, experts are calling it the best crypto to buy now with 100x potential. This is as top meme coins fail to pick up pace in the last few days.

Remittix's raised over $24 million is driving strong bull sentiment as analysts say it could surge to over $500 million after launch. However, this projection is built on the following outlooks:

Remittix's potential to capture the payment market, with support already surging for its crypto-to-fiat payment to bank accounts

The accumulation surge is projected to follow the Remittix beta wallet after launch on the 15th of this month

And the market popularity, with exchanges already announcing a listing interest for the Remittix token

Discover the future of PayFi with Remittix by checking out their project here:

Website: https://remittix.io/

Socials: https://linktr.ee/remittix

$250,000 Giveaway: https://gleam.io/competitions/nz84L-250000-remittix-giveaway

News.Az