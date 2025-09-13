Best crypto to buy right now lists put Remittix above Solana & XRP for the highest ROI in 2025

Best crypto to buy right now lists put Remittix above Solana & XRP for the highest ROI in 2025

+ ↺ − 16 px

As the crypto market enters the final stretch of 2025’s third quarter, the hunt for the best crypto to buy right now intensifies. Heavyweights like XRP and Solana are grabbing headlines with whale accumulation, ETF rumors, and institutional flows.

Yet, despite the noise around these established names, a new contender, Remittix (RTX), is steadily carving out its space as the token to watch for outsized returns.

XRP eyes on $3 breakout

Ripple’s XRP has been coiling near the $3 psychological barrier, trading at $2.84 with support at $2.76 and resistance at $2.95. On-chain data confirms 1.7 million XRP accumulated in the past month, marking its strongest accumulation phase in two years.

XRP Price Chart | Source: TradingView

Speculation around XRP ETFs and the expansion of Ripple’s stablecoin, RLUSD, is feeding bullish momentum. Eighteen ETF filings remain under SEC review, with approvals potentially unlocking targets of $5–$10 by year-end 2025.

Solana Whales Signal September Breakout

Solana trades around $203, pressing against resistance at $213 after 504 days of accumulation. Large holders and institutions, including Folius Ventures, have increased positions through dollar-cost averaging.

Solana Price Chart | Source: TradingView

Technical patterns mirror prior accumulation cycles that led to rallies, with projections stretching toward $240–$250 in the near term and even $500 on broader cycle targets. The alignment of whale inflows and institutional adoption strengthens Solana’s medium-term case, keeping it in the spotlight for traders.

Why Remittix leads best crypto to buy right now lists

Unlike narrative-driven hype cycles, Remittix is positioning itself as a utility-first PayFi platform. The project has seen incredible presale performance, with over $24.5 million raised and 651 million tokens sold.

Here’s why Remittix is getting heavy rotation:

Cross-border payments across 40+ crypto and 30+ fiat rails

Flat-fee, transparent pricing with no hidden FX spreads

A Remittix Pay API designed for merchants, freelancers, and global businesses

Certik audit completed, with liquidity and team tokens locked for three years

Confirmed listings on BitMart and LBank in Q4 2025

The combination of working infrastructure and locked-in exchange pathways gives RTX a credibility edge over other presale tokens. The upcoming beta wallet launch adds to the project’s near-term momentum

As cross-border settlements expand, Remittix’s PayFi framework presents a real-world use case that could underpin sustained demand, a key reason analysts are ranking it above Solana and XRP as the best crypto to buy right now.

Discover the future of PayFi with Remittix by checking out their project here:

Website: https://remittix.io/

Socials: https://linktr.ee/remittix

$250,000 Giveaway: https://gleam.io/competitions/nz84L-250000-remittix-giveaway

News.Az