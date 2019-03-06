Best of India - Biggest exclusive Indian product trade show to be held in Baku

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Best of India - An Exclusive India Product exhibition will have participation of 75 companies from India showcasing high quality Products and Services including Electrical & Electronics, Bicycle, Rice, Tea, Spices, Packaging, Pharmaceuticals, Gifts & Handicrafts, Stationery, Home Furnishing, Textile & Garments, Jewellery, Cosmetics. This Exhibition is being held in the framework of bilateral business cooperation between India and Azerbaijan and is supported by the Ministry of Commerce and Industry of the Government of India.

Apart from business and commerce the event will also focus on portraying the rich Indian cultural heritage through cultural events, food &, Bollywood festival etc. all adding to “Best of India” Experience. Entry to the exhibition is free.

India and Azerbaijan enjoy close friendly relations based on historical links and growing bilateral cooperation. The two countries have increasing business and commercial cooperation in the fields of energy, Pharmaceutical, Agriculture, tourism, IT, science & technology, Textile & Garments and education sectors to name a few. In 2017, India’s export to Azerbaijan has grown by more than 37 million USD and total bilateral trade between India and Azerbaijan has reached around 463 million USD. India and Azerbaijan have growing cooperation in capacity building under the Indian Technical and Economic Cooperation (ITEC) programme which provides fully paid training programmes for Azerbaijani professionals and students in Indian institutions.

ABOUT PHD CHAMBER OF COMMERCE AND INDUSTRY

PHD Chamber of Commerce & Industry - one of the leading Industry Chamber of India, and ever since its inception in 1905 has been an active participant in the India growth story through its advocacy role for the policymakers of the country. As a true representative of the Industry with a large membership base of 130,000 direct and indirect members, PHD Chamber has forged ahead leveraging its legacy with the Industry knowledge across sectors. At a Global level the Chamber has been working with the Embassies & High Commissions in India to bring in the International Best Practices and Business Opportunities. Industrial Development, Health, Education & Skill development, Housing, Infrastructure, Agriculture & Agri-business and Digital India are the seven key thrust areas.

