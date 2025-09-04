Beyonce turns 44: Inside her multi-million-dollar empire

+ ↺ − 16 px

Beyonce Knowles, the iconic singer, actress, and entrepreneur, is celebrating her 44th birthday on September 4.

Over the past few decades, the “Single Ladies” star has left an indelible mark on the music industry and is now the most-awarded artist in Grammy history, with 35 wins and 99 nominations, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

Beyond her music career, Beyonce has ventured into multiple business projects and brand partnerships. According to Forbes’ 2025 list of America’s richest self-made women, her net worth is estimated at $780 million, largely attributed to her three-decade-long solo career and her time as a member of the legendary group Destiny’s Child.

The singer appeared in 45th position on Forbes' list of America's richest self-made women. Multiple news outlets predict that her net worth is expected to increase significantly following her Cowboy Carter tour, which came to a close last month.

Newsroom spoke to experts, including Hannah Yelin, Chair of the Creative Industries Research and Innovation Network at Oxford Brookes University, who has noted that "touring" has become one of the most lucrative sources for "highend musicians."

Beyond her music career, the singer has built a diverse portfolio of business ventures, including her haircare line Cécred, the whisky brand SirDavis, and the IVY Park clothing label. She also continues to boost her net worth through highprofile endorsements with brands such as Pepsi, Armani, and, most recently, Levi’s.

Additionally, the singer has also starred in multiple movies, including Dreamgirls, Austin Powers, and many others. While the exact payout hasn't been disclosed, Beyonce's net worth continues to rise due to her prowess in multiple ventures.

Knowles and her partner Jay-Z are reportedly are also one of the biggest Hollywood power couples, with their joint net worth estimated to be approximately $4 billion, per Cosmopolitan.

It is estimated that Beyonce's latest album, Cowboy Carter, and supporting tour are likely to bump up her 2025 net worth. While there are rough estimates, outlets predict that touring is likely to help cross Queen Bey's net worth to $800 million.

News.Az