Biden and Trump agree on peaceful transition of power

US President Joe Biden and President-elect Donald Trump held transition talks at the White House on Wednesday, News.Az reports citing foreign media.

"Congratulations and I look forward to having a smooth transition," Biden told Trump, who won a second nonconsecutive term in the White House last week.Trump thanked Biden and said politics is "tough.""And it's in many cases not a very nice world, but it is a nice world today and I appreciate it very much. A transition that is so smooth, it will be as smooth as it can get, and I very much appreciate that," he said.The Republican Party clinched a majority in the election, assuming control of the House of Representatives, Senate and the White House.Trump won the election with 312 electoral votes, surpassing the 270 threshold against Democratic his rival Vice President Kamala Harris.Ahead of his meeting with Biden, Trump gathered with Republicans on Capitol Hill."Isn't it nice to win? It's nice to win. It's always nice to win," Trump told Republicans.

