Biden and UN Chief discuss joint efforts to address global challenges

US President Joe Biden and UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres highlighted their commitment to advancing peace, protecting human rights, and supporting development after meeting on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly, the White House announced Tuesday, News.Az reports citing Anadolu agency.

"The President spoke about his life-long commitment to building alliances, relationships, and multilateral solutions to solve global crises, and to upholding international principles and norms, including those enshrined in the Charter of the United Nations," the White House said in a readout of the closed-door meeting."The President also emphasized the need to advance a stronger, more effective United Nations to tackle 21st-century challenges. He also noted U.S. efforts to invest billions in achieving the Sustainable Development Goals," it added.The UN said separately that the leaders "discussed the Summit of the Future, the reform of the international financial architecture, and the importance of advancing multilateralism."Neither Biden nor Guterres delivered remarks during a brief appearance before reporters as they prepared to hold the meeting, and neither of the readouts mentioned specific crises that were addressed.But it came as Israel intensified its airstrikes across Lebanon that have killed more than 500 people, and as Hezbollah retaliated with rocket and drone attacks deep into Israeli territory. The escalating hostilities have resurrected fears of full-blown conflict that could ensnare the wider region.Meanwhile, negotiations aimed at ending Israel's war on the besieged Gaza Strip and freeing the hostages in the enclave, remain deadlocked.

