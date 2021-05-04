Biden extends Section 907 Amendment's suspension to allow direct US aid to Azerbaijan

+ ↺ − 16 px

The administration of US President Joe Biden has extended the suspension of amendment to Section 907 of the Freedom Support Act to allow direct US assistance to Azerbaijan, Trend reports citing foreign media.

The Amendment to the Section 907 was adopted by Congress in 1992 and prohibited the US Administration from providing assistance to Baku through the government line in connection with the conflict between Armenia and Azerbaijan. However, after the September 11, 2001 terrorist attack, Congress passed the Overseas Appropriation Act, giving the President the power to waive Amendment to Section 907. The US needed to do this when it was necessary to send its troops over to Afghanistan.

News.Az