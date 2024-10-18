Biden holds meeting with European allies in Berlin

+ ↺ − 16 px

US President Joe Biden on Friday met with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, French President Emmanuel Macron, and British Prime Minister Keir Starmer during his official visit to Berlin, News.Az reports citing foreign media.

The leaders were scheduled to discuss Western support to Ukraine, the latest developments in the Middle East, and other pressing global issues, according to the American diplomats who briefed reporters.Speaking at a press conference before the meeting, Biden underlined that Western allies should sustain their economic and military support for Ukraine in its defense against Russia’s aggression.“As Ukraine faces a tough winter, we must sustain our resolve, our effort, and our support. I know the cost is heavy, but make no mistake. It pales in comparison to the cost of living in a world where aggression prevails, where large states attack and bully smaller ones simply because they can,” he said.Biden’s farewell visit to Germany came at a time of growing concerns in Europe about the future of US military support for Ukraine, as recent polls suggest that former President Donald Trump may win the 2024 US presidential election, less than three weeks from now.Trump and his Republican Party have been far less supportive of helping Ukraine fight off Russia’s war, with some members of the party urging that aid be cut off completely.In a podcast this week, Trump said of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, “But he should never have let that (Ukraine) war start,” seemingly blaming him for the conflict.Germany is currently Ukraine’s second-largest donor after the US, and it has provided advanced weapons such as Leopard 2 battle tanks, Patriot missiles, and IRIS-T air defense systems.

News.Az