Biden ‘least liked’ among living US presidents: Poll

Former US President Joe Biden is the least liked living president according to recent polling.

According to a recent Gallup poll, 57% of U.S. residents expressed a negative view of former President Joe Biden, while 59% held a favorable opinion of Barack Obama, News.Az reports.

Biden received positive feedback from 39% of Americans, with 4% remaining uncertain about their opinion. Obama, on the other hand, had a much lower 36% disapproval rate.

Former President George W. Bush ranked second in popularity, with 52% of Americans viewing him favorably and 34% disapproving. Notably, Bush was the only president to earn positive ratings from both Republicans (63%) and Democrats (48%).

Bill Clinton earned a favorable rating from 48% of respondents, with 41% expressing disapproval. Meanwhile, former President Donald Trump received mixed results, with 50% of U.S. residents viewing him negatively and 48% viewing him positively — one of his highest approval ratings in Gallup's history. However, there is a notable partisan divide, with 93% of Republicans approving of Trump’s performance and only 7% of Democrats agreeing.

Gallup analysts anticipate that Trump's approval will likely decline in the coming years as he returns to office, while Biden’s approval may improve as the negative aspects of his presidency fade from public memory.

