Biden may announce his candidacy for 2024 presidential race on April 25

+ ↺ − 16 px

US President Joe Biden may announce his candidacy for the 2024 presidential race on April 25, News.az reports citing the New York Times.

According to the paper, "there has been increasing discussion among the broader Biden team about the notion of a low-key video announcement on April 25, the fourth anniversary of his entrance to the 2020 race."

There have also been discussions of "the pros and cons of delaying a formal announcement into early summer," the New York Times added.

The United States will hold its presidential election in November 2024. Former President Donald Trump announced his plans to seek re-election in November 2022. Biden earlier made it clear that he expects to be re-elected. However, he hasn’t formally announced his re-election campaign yet.

News.Az