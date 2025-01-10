Biden optimistic about Gaza ceasefire deal

+ ↺ − 16 px

US President Joe Biden has announced that significant progress is being made toward a ceasefire agreement in the Gaza Strip between Israel and Hamas.

"We're making some real progress," he told reporters at the White House, News.Az reports, citing foreign media. Biden said he earlier spoke with Lebanon's new president, Joseph Aoun, adding: "He's a first-rate guy...They're also working very hard.""I'm still hopeful that we will be able to have a prisoner exchange. Hamas is the one getting in the way of that exchange right now, but I think we may be able to get that done, we need to get it done," he said.

News.Az