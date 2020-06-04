Big new COVID-19 outbreaks expected in Armenia – health minister

+ ↺ − 16 px

Big new outbreaks of COVID-19 infection are expected in Armenia, Health Minister Arsen Torosyan said Thursday, according to ARKA.

He said that according to the results of the tests carried out the day before, the highest infection rate was recorded - 697 people at once, because of which the total number of cases reached 11,221. The number of deaths increased by six and reached 176 people.

In his words, the figures showing severe and extremely severe patients remain the same - 391 people are in serious condition, 59 people are in extremely serious condition and 15 patients are connected to the ventilator.

“There is an important dangerous trend - when cases are noted in industrial teams. This has already been said in recent days and, based on our experience, we can say that large outbreaks will follow,” said Torosyan.

He recalled the fact of one or two outbreaks in March that came especially from industrial facilities - the virus has spread rapidly in the country.

The minister said that now, perhaps, a similar scenario will be repeated again.

News.Az





