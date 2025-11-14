Bihar election results: Record voter turnout, NDA takes early lead

+ ↺ − 16 px

The National Democratic Alliance (NDA) has taken an early lead in the counting of votes for the 243-seat Bihar Assembly elections on Friday.

By 11 am, the NDA had crossed the halfway mark of 122 seats, standing at 163 seats, while the Mahagathbandhan led in over 45 constituencies, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

After initially trailing the RJD in early trends, the BJP surged ahead, leading in nearly 81 seats by 11 am, according to Election Commission of India (ECI) data.

The NDA comprises the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Janata Dal (United), Lok Janshakti Party (LJP), Hindustani Awam Morcha (HAM), and Rashtriya Lok Morcha (RLM). The Mahagathbandhan includes the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), Congress, Vikassheel Insaan Party (VIP), and Left parties — CPI, CPI-ML, and CPI(M).

The elections, held in two phases on November 6 and 11, saw a record voter turnout of 67.13 per cent, the highest since 1951. This marks an increase of 9.62 percentage points compared to the 57.29 per cent turnout in 2020. Phase one recorded 65.08 per cent voter participation, while phase two saw 68.76 per cent of voters casting their ballots.

Exit polls largely predict an NDA victory, suggesting the alliance would retain power with a comfortable majority. However, most surveys indicated a poor performance by Prashant Kishor’s Jan Suraaj Party, which is expected to win only 0-5 seats.

News.Az