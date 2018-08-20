Bild: Azerbaijan included a deputy from Germany in the list of non grata persons

Azerbaijan included Albert Weiler, a member of the German Bundestag of the Christian Democratic Union, in the list of persona non grata and refused entry.

Oxu.Az reports referring to TASS that the due information was published on the website of the "Bild" newspaper.

Weiler is the representative of the parliamentary group for cooperation with the countries of Transcaucasia, was on the list of members of the delegation of the German government.

In 2014 and 2016 he visited the Nagorno-Karabakh occupied by the Armenians.

The publication notes that the German Foreign Ministry contacted the Azerbaijani embassy on Monday and unsuccessfully tried to settle the visa situation for Weiler.

The politician himself told the publication that he was not indifferent to the fate of the region and he would gladly act as one of the mediators.

This week, German Chancellor Angela Merkel will visit Georgia, Armenia, and Azerbaijan.

