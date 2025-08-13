Yandex metrika counter

Bills, James Cook agree to four-year contract extension

Buffalo Bills running back James Cook has reached an agreement on a new deal, securing the contract he had been pursuing.

According to his agents, the extension is worth $48 million over four years, with $30 million guaranteed, News.Az reports, citing NBC Sports.

Although Cook has been present for training camp, he declined to practice for nine days and didn’t play in the preseason opener while he was seeking a new contract. Yesterday, however, Cook agreed to practice, which was a sign that both sides felt negotiations were heading in the right direction.

The 25-year-old Cook was a 2022 second-round pick and has been with the Bills throughout his career, and this should keep him in Buffalo for his prime years. He has been chosen to the last two Pro Bowls and tied for the league lead in rushing touchdowns last season.

Now the Bills, who have Super Bowl aspirations, can head into the regular season confident that Josh Allen and the offense have a full arsenal of weapons. And Cook and Allen should be playing together for years to come.


