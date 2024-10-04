Bishkek to host 11th summit of Organization of Turkic States

+ ↺ − 16 px

Multilateral political consultations at the level of Deputy Foreign Ministers of the member states of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS) were held in Ankara (Turkey). The delegation of Kyrgyzstan was headed by Deputy Foreign Minister Aibek Moldogaziev, News.Az reports citing local media.

During the consultations, the participants discussed issues of preparation for the 11th summit of the Heads of State of the OTS, which will be held on November 6 in Bishkek, as well as current issues on the regional and international agenda.The participants also considered strengthening political cooperation and countering threats to regional security. As a result of the meeting, the sides reaffirmed their readiness to develop multilateral partnership based on the common history, language, culture and traditions of the Turkic peoples.

News.Az