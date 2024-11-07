Yandex metrika counter

Bitcoin hits new all-time high

The price of bitcoin rose by 9.30% to $76,400, updating the previous all-time high, according to Binance, News.Az reports citing the Economies .

However, Bitcoin’s price slowed down and stood at $75,900 (+9.24%).

Bitcoin is a decentralized system of a crypto currency of the same name based on the blockchain technology, which can be mined by any user - system participants. The concept was published in November 2008 by its author (possibly a group of authors) under the pseudonym Satoshi Nakamoto.

