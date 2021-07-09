Björn Kuipers to referee UEFA EURO 2020 final

+ ↺ − 16 px

The UEFA Referees Committee has announced that Björn Kuipers from the Netherlands will referee the UEFA EURO 2020 final between Italy and England, which will be played on Sunday 11 July at 20:00 local time (21:00 CET) at Wembley Stadium in London, according to the official website of the organization.

The 48-year-old Dutchman, an international referee since 2006, will be the first match official from the Netherlands to take charge of a UEFA EURO final.

Kuipers will be joined at Sunday's final by Dutch assistants Sander van Roekel and Erwin Zeinstra, while Carlos Del Cerro Grande (Spain) will be fourth official.

News.Az