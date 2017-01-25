Blogger Lapshin appeals against decision on his extradition to Azerbaijan

Blogger Lapshin appeals against decision on his extradition to Azerbaijan

The Minsk City Court received an appeal filed by Lapshin against the decision of the Prosecutor General`s Office.

Blogger Alexander Lapshin, who was detained in Minsk at the request of Azerbaijan, has appealed against the decision of the Prosecutor General`s Office of Belarus on his extradition to Azerbaijan, Assistant to the Chairman of the Minsk City Court Anastasia Shilvyan told RIA Novosti, AzVision.az reports.

“The Minsk City Court received an appeal filed by Lapshin against the decision of the Prosecutor General`s Office. The appeal will be considered on January 26,” she noted.

The Belarusian Prosecutor General`s Office explained that the implementation of the decision on Lapshin’s extradition to Azerbaijan depends on the court’s decision.

The Prosecutor General`s Office said that the decision on Lapshin’s extradition to Azerbaijan was passed on the basis of the materials provided by Baku.

Lapshin, in violation of Azerbaijan’s laws on the state border and passports, paid illegal visits to the occupied Azerbaijani territories in April 2011 and in October 2012. He made statements against Azerbaijan’s territorial integrity.

The Prosecutor General’s Office has opened a criminal case against him on articles 281.2 (public appeals directed against the state) and 318.2 (illegal crossing border of the Azerbaijan Republic), and issued an international arrest warrant for him.

Lapshin is a citizen of both Russia and Israel.

