Blogger Lapshin meets with lawyer in Baku detention facility

+ ↺ − 16 px

Blogger Alexander Lapshin, who is under arrest in Azerbaijan, hopes that he will be released upon the court decision, Lapshin’s lawyer Eduard Chernin told Trend

Сhernin said he has today met with Lapshin in the medical center of a detention facility in Baku.

“Lapshin continues his medical treatment,” the lawyer added. “The detention conditions are normal.”

“The investigation on the criminal case filed against Lapshin has been completed,” the lawyer said. “The case is being reviewed. Then the files will be sent to the court.”

Alexander Lapshin is a citizen of several countries and has had a criminal conspiracy with Armenians in the occupied Azerbaijani territories. He also illegally visited these territories.

Lapshin is accused of violating Azerbaijani laws on state border in April 2011 and October 2012. On Jan. 17, Alexei Stuk, deputy prosecutor general of Belarus, issued a ruling on Lapshin’s extradition to Azerbaijan. Lapshin was brought to Azerbaijan on Feb. 7.

News.Az

News.Az