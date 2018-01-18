“Bloody January” exhibition opens in Istanbul

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Consulate General of Azerbaijan in Istanbul has arranged an exhibition at Marmara University on the occasion of the 28th anniversary of January 20 tragedy.

Called “Bloody January”, the three-day exhibition features photos and publications and articles highlighting the horrors of January 20 tragedy, AzerTag reports.

Participants in the opening ceremony included employees of the Consulate General, staff of Marmara University, representatives of Non-Governmental Organizations and journalists.

News.Az

