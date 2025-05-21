Bloomberg terminal suffers outage

+ ↺ − 16 px

Bloomberg, the markets data and media service, suffered widespread disruption on Wednesday morning that prevented traders from accessing live pricing and delayed an auction of UK government debt.

Users complained that the $28,000-a-year Bloomberg terminal service was running with significant delays and that the absence of live pricing prevented them from carrying out trades, News.Az reports, citing the Financial Times

By 11am on Wednesday, users of the terminal reported that services appeared to have been restored almost 90 minutes after the problems were first reported.

Traders and investors have become highly reliant on the company’s distinctive black and orange terminals in the 35 years since it was founded by billionaire Michael Bloomberg.

The terminal carries pricing and analytics on stocks and bonds around the world and is widely used by traders and bankers to exchange messages, making it one of the global financial system’s main arteries.

“We’ve been told not to trade. I can’t remember this level of non-functioning,” said one London-based fund manager on Wednesday.

“Would you bet on a match that you can’t see or know the score?” another said, adding that trading volumes were lower as a result.

Although there are alternative data providers, including LSEG’s Workspace and FactSet, Bloomberg is widely regarded as the gold standard for the financial services industry.

The outage disrupted an auction of UK government debt, with the Debt Management Office extending the bidding time by 90 minutes.

“We expect the close time of the auction bidding window to be 11.30am, subject to Bloomberg systems issues being resolved,” said the DMO.

Traders said that Bloomberg’s instant messaging service — known as IB — was still functioning as normal throughout the period of disruption, enabling them to strike deals with other users for settlement later. The company did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

The Bloomberg help desk posted a message at 9.55am on Wednesday, which said: “We’re currently experiencing a global terminal issue, and our engineering team is actively working to identify and resolve the problem.”

“I sincerely apologize for the inconvenience, and we truly appreciate your patience and understanding in the meantime,” it added.

One portfolio manager at a large asset manager complained that not only trades, but his entire workflow, were disrupted due to the outage.

“This is so frustrating . . . I am unable to run my day-to-day process. Not only trades, I have a presentation coming up where I need spreadsheets that are Bloomberg-based to work,” he said.

