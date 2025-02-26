Blue Origin launches 10th space tourism mission - VIDEO

+ ↺ − 16 px

Blue Origin launched its 10th space tourism mission on Tuesday, sending six paying passengers to suborbital space.

After a slight delay due to a hold, Blue Origin's suborbital New Shepard vehicle lifted off from the company's West Texas site, News.Az reports, citing Space.com.

Blue Origin's New Shepard booster touched down in the dusty Texas desert around seven minutes after liftoff, and the flight's capsule returned to the ground three minutes after that. All three parachutes on the capsule deployed during the crew's descent; on the company's previous uncrewed research flight earlier this month, one of the capsule's parachutes failed to deploy.

The six crewmembers on today's flight named themselves "Perfect 10," launch commentator Eddie Seyffert said during Blue Origin's livestream. "Well, that makes perfect sense to me, considering the fact that this is, in fact, our 10th human flight."

Blue Origin called today's flight NS-30, because it was the 30th overall flight of New Shepard. The mission was the 10th crewed mission of the vehicle, which consists of a reusable booster and a reusable capsule.

The crewmembers on the flight were venture capitalist Lane Bess (who flew on New Shepard for the second time), Spanish TV host Jesús Calleja, entrepreneur and physicist Elaine Chia Hyde, reproductive endocrinologist Richard Scott and hedge fund partner Tushar Shah.

