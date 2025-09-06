BMW eyes Chinese market revival with new EV lineup

"Looking at our future model range, I'm not worried," Mertl said, after BMW took the wraps off its Neue Klasse iX3 electric sport utility vehicle on Friday, which will launch in China by summer 2026.

The launch took place ahead of the 2025 IAA car show in Munich, where local car brands are battling with a growing Chinese presence to remain competitive.

With the iX3 50, BMW could achieve margins equal to combustion engine equivalents — so-called margin parity — already in 2026, Mertl said.

BMW expects an automotive EBIT margin of 5% to 7% in 2025 and Mertl said the goal was to raise that to 8% to 10% in the future.

The company plans to phase out its old models by the end of the decade with the roll-out of the Neue Klasse series.

Turning to import tariffs in the United States, where BMW has its biggest production plant, Mertl reiterated that the duties would drag BMW's profit margin down by 1.25 percentage points in 2025.

The European Union plans to remove duties on imported U.S. industrial goods in return for a U.S. tariff rate of 15% on European cars - down from the current 27.5% - which automakers hope will apply retroactively from August 1.