BMW fire risk: 90,000 vehicles recalled
BMW is recalling nearly 90,000 vehicles, including one Toyota model, because of an engine starter defect that could overheat and cause a fire, according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.
The recall covers 87,394 vehicles for models made between 2021 and 2024, News.Az reports, citing Wgntv.
The notice was issued on Jan. 30.
BMW said dealers will replace the starter at no cost to owners.
The issue is similar to a problem that led to another BMW recall in Sept., bringing the total number of vehicles impacted by the defect to more than 300,000.
So far, no accidents or injuries have been linked to the problem, officials said. The investigation began after three vehicles reported engine starter failures that caused “thermal damage.”
The recalled BMW vehicles include the following models:
- Toyota Supra, 2021-2023
- BMW 5 Series, 2021-2024
- BMW Z4, 2021-2022
- BMW 2 Series Coupe, 2022-2023
- BMW 4 Series Gran Coupe, 2022-2024
- BMW 4 Series Convertible, 2021-2024
- BMW 4 Series Coupe, 2021-2023
- BMW 3 Series, 2021-2024
- BMW X4, 2021-2023
- BMW X3, 2021-2024
By Faig Mahmudov