BMW fire risk: 90,000 vehicles recalled

BMW is recalling nearly 90,000 vehicles, including one Toyota model, because of an engine starter defect that could overheat and cause a fire, according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

The recall covers 87,394 vehicles for models made between 2021 and 2024, News.Az reports, citing Wgntv.

The notice was issued on Jan. 30.

BMW said dealers will replace the starter at no cost to owners.

The issue is similar to a problem that led to another BMW recall in Sept., bringing the total number of vehicles impacted by the defect to more than 300,000.

So far, no accidents or injuries have been linked to the problem, officials said. The investigation began after three vehicles reported engine starter failures that caused “thermal damage.”

The recalled BMW vehicles include the following models:

Toyota Supra, 2021-2023

BMW 5 Series, 2021-2024

BMW Z4, 2021-2022

BMW 2 Series Coupe, 2022-2023

BMW 4 Series Gran Coupe, 2022-2024

BMW 4 Series Convertible, 2021-2024

BMW 4 Series Coupe, 2021-2023

BMW 3 Series, 2021-2024

BMW X4, 2021-2023

BMW X3, 2021-2024

