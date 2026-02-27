Bobby J. Brown, ‘The Wire’ star, dies at 62

+ ↺ − 16 px

Bobby J. Brown, a character actor best known for his portrayal of Officer Bobby Brown on the HBO drama “The Wire,” died Tuesday after a barn fire in Maryland. He was 62.

The Maryland Office of the Chief Medical Examiner informed that Brown died from diffuse thermal injury and smoke inhalation. His death was ruled an accident, News.Az reports, citing Variety.

According to family members, Brown entered a barn to jump-start a vehicle when a fire broke out. He later called a relative seeking a fire extinguisher, but by the time help arrived, the barn was already engulfed in flames. Brown’s wife suffered severe burns while attempting to rescue him.

Brown was part of the ensemble cast of “The Wire,” the critically acclaimed series that examined policing, politics and street life in Baltimore. He later appeared in “Law & Order: SVU” and portrayed Sgt. Thomas Allers in the HBO miniseries “We Own This City.” His additional television credits included appearances on “Homicide: Life on the Street,” “The Corner” and “Veep.”

His screen credits extend to feature films including “Love the Hard Way,” “My One and Only” and “From Within.” He also directed documentaries about pit bulls and about Parliament Funkadelic.

Born in Washington, D.C., he started out as professional boxer, then turned to acting after watching Mickey Rourke film “Homeboy.”

His agent, Albert Bramante, told TMZ, “I am upset and saddened. He was such a good actor and person. He was totally dedicated to the craft of acting and was a joy to work with.” Family members added that Brown was a devout Jehovah’s Witness. Funeral arrangements are pending.

Brown is survived by his wife and children.

News.Az