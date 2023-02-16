Bodies of Azerbaijani students killed in Türkiye quakes delivered to Baku

+ ↺ − 16 px

The bodies of Azerbaijani students - Samir Guliyev, Shahin Veliyev, Khumam Ismayilli and Gunduz Nazarzade - who died as a result of the earthquakes that jolted southern Türkiye on February 6, have been delivered to Baku, News.Az reports.

The plane with the bodies of the students landed at the Heydar Aliyev International Airport.

At least 35,418 people were killed and over 100,000 injured by two strong earthquakes that jolted southern Türkiye on February 6.

The magnitude 7.7 and 7.6 tremors last week were centered in Kahramanmaras and struck nine other provinces – Hatay, Gaziantep, Adiyaman, Malatya, Adana, Diyarbakir, Kilis, Osmaniye, and Sanliurfa. More than 13 million people have been affected by the devastating quakes.

Several countries in the region, including Syria and Lebanon, also felt the strong tremors that struck Türkiye in the space of less than 10 hours.

News.Az