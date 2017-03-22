Body found in Caspian Sea identified: Headquarters

+ ↺ − 16 px

The body found in the Azerbaijani sector of the Caspian Sea on March 20 has been identified as Guloglan Zulfugarov (born in 1965), who had gone missing in the accident that took place in December 2016 at an oil-gathering station of the Oil and Gas Production Department named after N. Narimanov of Azneft Production Union, the headquarters told APA on March 22.

The headquarters, consisting of experts of the Ministry of Emergency Situations, the Defense Ministry, the State Border Service, the State Maritime Administration of Azerbaijan Republic, SOCAR and Caspian Shipping Company, continues the search and rescue operations for the missing oilmen.

The deceased’s body will be handed over to his family.

News.Az

